Terre Hill announces 5th annual Christmas in the Park

Enjoy handmade lighted displays, craft vendors, kid’s activities, gingerbread cookie decorating and more at Christmas in the Park.

TERRE HILL, Pa. — Terre Hill on Monday announced their fifth annual Christmas in the Park event to kick off the holiday season.

The event, held every year in the Lancaster County borough, features over 50,000 lights and dozens of handmade lighted displays along the Christmas-themed walking trail.

Attendees can also enjoy visits with Santa at Santa’s Workshop, craft vendors, kid’s activities, gingerbread cookie decorating, local food vendors, live music in Christmas Tree Plaza and more.

Each night boasts special events and visits from community organizations.

Parking and admission are free, but some activities require a fee. All proceeds benefit the Terre Hill Park.