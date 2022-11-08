Tröegs announces release of Mad Elf Grand Cru, a 'director's cut' of its iconic holiday beer

Whereas Mad Elf features five different varieties of cherries, Grand Cru exclusively showcases Balaton cherries to impart notes of tart pie filling, the brewery says

HERSHEY, Pa. — Tröegs Independent Brewing is releasing a "director's cut" of one of its most popular beers, just in time for the holidays.

Mad Elf Grand Cru, a limited-edition release, is a variant of Tröegs' iconic holiday ale, Mad Elf, the Hershey-based brewery said.

"Like its counterpart, Mad Elf Grand Cru starts with chocolate, Munich and Pilsner malts and features a large addition of local Pennsylvania wildflower honey," Tröegs said in a press release. "It’s also fermented with the same spicy Belgian yeast strain as Mad Elf, which lends flavors of cinnamon, clove and allspice."

But Mad Elf Grand Cru makes one vital change in its recipe, Tröegs said.

"Whereas Mad Elf features five different varieties of cherries, Grand Cru exclusively showcases Balaton cherries to impart notes of tart pie filling," the brewery said.

Mad Elf Grand Cru clocks in at the same 11% ABV as Mad Elf, but instead of a ruby red glow, Grand Cru pours a lovely deep burgundy.

“Putting this beer in cork and cage bottles helps give it that extra special touch,” says Tröegs co-founding brother Chris Trogner. “We use the same bottles for beers like LaGrave and Jovial that we bottle condition, and we know the corks are great at keeping that extra pressure in. It also means they’re great at keeping oxygen out. Since Grand Cru is a beer many people like to age, that’s a big plus.”