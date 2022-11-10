Lancaster agency providing grocery store gift cards to elderly in need over the holidays

The Lancaster County Office of Aging officially launched their annual Holiday Program to provide grocery store gift cards to elderly clients in need.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County agency is seeking donations to help provide elderly people in need with fresh food over the upcoming holidays.

The Lancaster County Office of Aging officially launched their 2022 Holiday Program, an annual initiative to help their clients purchase fresh foods specific to their diet or other foods they enjoy.

Interested donors can contribute by making a monetary donation or purchasing a Giant or Weis Markets gift card valued up to $30.

Monetary contributions in the form of checks should be made payable to the Lancaster County Office of Aging, noting "Holiday Program" in the memo line.

Donations can either be dropped off during regular business hours, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., or mailed to the agency located in the Lancaster County Government Center, 150 North Queen Street, Suite #415, Lancaster, Pa. 17603.