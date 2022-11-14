Harrisburg presents 'A Very Vibrant Holiday' parade

The parade will take place on Front and 2nd Streets from Market to North Streets on Saturday, Nov. 19.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The City of Harrisburg will hold their annual Holiday Parade on Saturday, Nov. 19.

The community can head down to Front and 2nd Streets between Market and North Streets at 10 a.m. to join in the festivities.

The parade will feature giant parade balloons, marching band and dance team performances, decorated floats, characters, Santa Claus and more.

Attendees can stick around after the parade to see who won prizes for floats and dance teams/marching bands. Santa Claus will also be at Strawberry Square, as well as free hot chocolate and cookies.

The parade will proceed from the intersection of Front and Market Streets onto Market Street, turn left on 2nd Street, turn left on North Street, turn left again on Front Street and end where it began at Market Street. The map can be seen here:

Starting at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Market Street Bridge will close down to make way for parade preparations. 2nd Street and Front Street will also be closed from Market to Forster Streets.