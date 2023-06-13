Your Place, an iconic Central Pa. stromboli eatery, says it's closing its Hershey location

Famous for its stromboli, Your Place now has just two locations left. In its heyday, it had more than 30 locations, stretching from Central Pa. to Colorado.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Your Place, a legendary Central Pennsylvania restaurant franchise, announced Tuesday that it is closing its location at 1077 West Governor Road in Hershey.

"With a heavy heart, we announce the closure of Hershey Your Place Restaurant," a message on the restaurant's website reads. "Our last day of operation will be Monday, June 19.

"We want to express our sincere gratitude to all our customers and employees who have contributed to the success of this establishment over the years."

There are two remaining Your Place locations in Central Pa. -- one at 2270 Kohn Road in Harrisburg, and the other at 2133 Lincoln Highway East in Lancaster.

At one point, there were roughly 30 Your Place restaurant locations, stretching from Central Pennsylvania to Colorado.

Your Place said it's been serving its famous stromboli to Central Pa. patrons since 1972.

The restaurant closed its spot in Hampden Township last year.

Your Place's online store at www.ship-a-boli.com will continue to operate 24/7, allowing customers to conveniently order and ship the restaurant's famous stromboli, the restaurant said.