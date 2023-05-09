Following April closing, Max's Eatery will auction equipment, décor

Fans of the Lancaster eatery will have a chance to take a piece of the restaurant home with them forever.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A beloved Lancaster restaurant closed its doors in April, but its fans will soon have a chance to claim a piece of it for themselves.

Max's Eatery closed its West King Street doors for the final time on April 23. Now, its equipment, décor and fixtures will be auctioned off online.

PCI Auction Group is facilitating the sale. Those who wish to browse the objects for sale can do so at PCI's warehouse, located at 141 W. End Dr., Manheim, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 11.

The auction is open for previewing and bidding now and will close on Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. Bidders can see pictures of the merchandise and make offers online.

Everything from plates to commercial ovens to wall decorations are on sale.

"These items are all in excellent condition, having been maintained regularly by Max's Eatery staff throughout their five-year run," PCI Group said.

The diner, famous for its boozy milkshakes, tater tot side orders and menu items like the "Quick Cluck" chicken sandwich, had been open on the first block of West King Street since 2018.