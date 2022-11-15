Tröegs releases 'Most Wonderful Beer of the Year' variety pack

Each 12-pack features cans of Tröegs' most popular favorites, like Perpetual IPA and Troegenator, alongside popular winter seasonals Mad Elf and Blizzard of Hops.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Just in time for the holiday season, Tröegs Independent Brewing announced the release of The Most Wonderful Beer of the Year, its variety pack of year-round favorite brews.

Each 12-pack features cans of Tröegs' most-popular favorites, like Perpetual IPA and Troegenator, alongside popular winter seasonals Mad Elf and Blizzard of Hops.

Also included are DreamWeaver Wheat and Grand Cacao Chocolate Stout, both of which combine with Mad Elf to create delicious blends the brewery calls Mad Dreams and Chocolate Elf, respectively.

The Most Wonderful Beer of the Year variety pack is perfect for sharing at holiday gatherings, and it makes a great gift for beer-loving friends and family.

“There’s really something for everyone in this pack,” says co-founding brother Chris Trogner. “A Tröegs beer for everyone at the holiday table!”

The Most Wonderful Beer of the Year variety pack is available everywhere Tröegs beer is sold.

To celebrate the Most Wonderful Beer of the Year, Tröegs is hosting a long weekend of events centered around its beloved holiday ale, Mad Elf.

From Thursday through Saturday, visitors to the Hershey-based brewery can enjoy Mad Elf on draft served in a special take-home logo chalice.

The Tröegs Snack Bar will offer several festive dishes including Mad Elf Fondue, Mad Elf Challah French Toast (available during Sunday brunch), and a Holiday Brotzeit Plate featuring local cheeses, cured meats and house-made beer bread.

Additionally, visitors can participate in a local cheese and vintage Mad Elf Grand Cru sampling on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. in the General Store, sign up for the “Mad About Elf” Guided Tasting, and even get a photo taken with the Mad Elf in the Beer Garden on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.