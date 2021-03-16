Tröegs Independent Brewing announces the return of Lollihop

The beer is described as "a soft, citrusy, and slightly hazy Double IPA with notes of pear, citrus, and a hint of melon."

HERSHEY, Pa. — Tröegs Independent Brewing has announced the return of Lollihop, "a soft, citrusy, and slightly hazy Double IPA with notes of pear, citrus, and a hint of melon."

According to a press release sent out by the company, the inspiration for the beer began in the hop fields of Yakima Valley, Washington.

“We’re like kids in a candy store,” John Trogner, Tröegs co-founder said. “We eyeball the hops, crush them in our hands and rub them until their oils fill the air.”

Lollihop uses "Pennsylvania-grown Rustic pale malt from nearby Double Eagle," as well as wheat and oats, making the beer "silky-smooth."