Tröegs ushers in the holidays with release of 3 festive beers, including the popular Mad Elf

The brewing company said it is also releasing Blizzard of Hops, Mad Elf Grand Cru, and Double Blizzard for the holiday season.

Rejoice, craft beer fans.

Mad Elf season is upon us once again.

Tröegs Independent Brewing said on Thursday it is releasing a variety of festive beers for the holidays, including the incredibly popular Mad Elf, a cheerful, ruby red brew with hints of ripened cherries, raw honey, and cocoa.

"Over the years, this 11% ABV Belgian-style strong ale brewed with 25,000 lbs. of Pennsylvania honey has become an icon in its own right," the company said in a press release.

Rounding out this year's lineup is Blizzard of Hops, a winter IPA featuring a storm of citrus and pine notes; Mad Elf Grand Cru, a “director’s cut” of Mad Elf featuring tart Balaton cherries; and Double Blizzard, a semi-hazy Double IPA dry-hopped with 4 pounds per barrel of Chinook and Galaxy.

You can try all of the new varieties by picking up a Most Wonderful Beer of the Year sampler 12-pack, which ties together this winter beer collection with a nice bow on top, according to Tröegs.

Featuring year-round favorites and winter staples, this year’s pack also includes a sneak peek of a brand new chocolate stout called Grand Cacao, available exclusively in this variety pack, the brewing company said.