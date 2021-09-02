Tröegs unveils the latest edition to its year-round lineup: Grand Cacao Chocolate Stout

The "deliciously decadent" stout is made with chocolate malt, caramel malt, and roasted barley and cold-steeped with Peruvian cacao nibs and natural vanilla.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Tröegs Independent Brewing on Tuesday announced the release of its newest year-round beer, Grand Cacao Chocolate Stout.

The new addition joins the brewery's year-round lineup that includes Perpetual IPA, Trogenator, Sunshine Pilsner, Haze Charmer, and DreamWeaver Wheat, the brewery said.

The "deliciously decadent" stout is made with chocolate malt, caramel malt, and roasted barley and cold-steeped with Peruvian cacao nibs and natural vanilla, Tröegs said. A splash of milk sugar delivers a sweet and creamy finish, the brewery said.

“You’ve had stouts with chocolate notes,” said Tröegs Brewing Manager, Tim Mayhew. “The way these ingredients come together, this tastes more like chocolate with stout notes."

The initial idea was to create a sweet and milky stout with chocolate and coffee," Tröegs said on its website.

"But when we brought the chocolate and coffee together, the flavors got muddied," the brewery said. "We broke them apart in subsequent test batches, and the chocolate path was the clear winner."

The beer weighs in with a 6.55 ABV and boasts flavors of milk chocolate, roasty grain, and sweet cream.

Grand Cacao is available now in 12-oz. bottles and in 1/2 kegs and 1/6 kegs wherever Tröegs is sold.