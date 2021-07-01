Here's where to find sweet corn for July 4

Some farmers in the area had some difficulty harvesting corn this year due to the weather, but as a whole, local sweet corn will be available for Independence Day.

An informal survey conducted by the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau (PFB) has found that locally grown sweet corn will be available at farmer's markets in some regions of the Commonwealth, while harvest in northern regions of the state will be delayed.

Some farmers in Central and Northern Pennsylvania have said that the start of harvest season was difficult due to colder temperatures than normal, thus shocking the crop. As a whole, however, local sweet corn will be available this weekend in South Central Pennsylvania.

“We want all Pennsylvanians to know that local farmers are ready to provide you with fresh food this Fourth of July and throughout the summer,” PFB President Rick Ebert said.