Olivia's prepares Greek Country Style Shrimp and Loukaniko Sausage Boil with Potatoes

COVID-19 may keep Harry and Yanni out of our FOX43 Kitchen, but they joined us via Skype from the Olivia's Kitchen!

It's another Olivia's Wednesday morning!

Harry and Yanni were in the Olivia's Kitchen and joined us via Skype while preparing Greek Country Style Shrimp and Loukaniko Sausage Boil with Potatoes and Corn on the Cob.

That is served alone with garlic bread and a watermelon, mint, and feta salad!

Of course, what is a meal without drinks!

Adrienne prepared a few variations of a strawberry crush for you to try out and enjoy!

You can check out the recipes below:

Greek Country Style Shrimp and Lucaniko Sausage Boil with Potatoes

1 lb Smoked Lucaniko Greek Sausage (prepared with Pork, Orange Zest, Lemon Zest, ground cloves, Coriander, Thyme, and Oregano)

1 lb peeled and deveined Shrimp

2 cups Potatoes- chopped

1/2 cup Red Onions - chopped

1/2 cup Garlic Butter

2 Lemons - halved

1 bottle Greek beer

2 tbsp Old Bay

2 ears Corn on the Cob- cut in thirds

1 tsp Oregano

2 tbsp roasted Red Peppers



In a heavy bottom pot, layer Onions, Garlic Butter, Potatoes, Lucaniko Sausage, and Greek beer. Cover tightly and boil on high for approximately 5-8 minutes. Remove lid, add Corn, then Shrimp, Old Bay, roasted Red Peppers, and Oregano. Cover and steam for an additional 5-8 minutes or until shrimp meat turns white and potatoes are fork tender. Enjoy!

Peanut Butter Jelly Crush



Stoli Strawberry Vodka

Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey

Crush Strawberry Soda

Fresh Strawberries

Raw Cane sugar



Toss a few Strawberry chunks into bottom of shaker glass. Add a sprinkle of cane sugar, add ice, vodka, and whiskey. Shake vigorously. Top with Crush Strawberry Soda. Garnish with fresh Strawberry. Cheers!



Strawberry Mint Crush



Stoli Strawberry Vodka

Fresh Mint

Fresh Strawberries

Raw Cane Sugar

Crush Strawberry Soda



Toss the Strawberry chunks, fresh Mint, & a sprinkle of cane sugar into bottom of glass (be sure to tear mint leaves to release flavor). Add vodka. Shake vigorously. Top with Crush Strawberry soda. Garnish with fresh Strawberry. Cheers!



Skinny Strawberry Crush



Stoli Strawberry Vodka

Fresh Strawberries

Club Soda



Toss Strawberry chunks into bottom of glass. Add ice and Vodka. Shake vigorously. Top with Club Soda. Garnish with fresh Strawberry. Cheers!

Olivia's dine-in services are currently closed but they are open for carry-out and delivery options.

You can call (717) 359-9357 or order from Doordash.

You can also get cocktails that are sold individually in 16 oz. cups.

Olivia's will lid them properly and provide holders.