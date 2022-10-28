Fine Wine & Good Spirits shares recipes for scary good Halloween cocktails

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Looking for a fun drink to unwind after a long evening of handing out Halloween candy?
FOX43 invited Nate Snelbaker, wine specialist, to demonstrate how to mix up delicious drinks for all your upcoming Halloween festivities.
The Wicked Whitney
Ingredients
- 1 ounce, New Amsterdam Pink Whitney Vodka
- 1 ounce, lemonade
- Soda water
- Lemon wheel, for garnish
Directions
- Combine the first two ingredients in a shaker filled with ice.
- Shake and strain into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice.
- Top with soda water.
- Garnish with a lemon wheel.
Blood Punch
Ingredients
- 1 750-milliliter bottle, 19 Crimes The Punishment Pinot Noir
- 2 cups, Goslings Ginger Beer
- 2 cups, lemon-lime soda
- 1 cup, pomegranate juice
- ½ cup, fresh lime juice
- Lychee eyeballs, for garnish*
Directions
- Fill a punch bowl halfway with ice.
- Combine all ingredients, except for the garnish, in a punch bowl; stir.
- Ladle into rocks glasses.
- Garnish with lychee eyeballs.
*Lychee Eyeballs: One 20-ounce can of lychee fruit (rinsed if in syrup and set aside to dry), ¼ cup fresh blueberries and ½ cup red preserves. Carefully add a small amount of red preserves to the hole in the lychee fruit, then insert a blueberry. Using a toothpick, dip it in the preserves to paint veins on the eyeball. Gently skewer.
Spellbound Smash
Ingredients
- 5 blackberries
- 1 tablespoon, fresh lemon juice
- 2 ounces, Basil Hayden’s Straight Bourbon
- 2 dashes, Angostura Bitters
- 2 dashes, Wigle Pomander Orange Bitters
- ¾ ounce, demerara syrup*
- 3 sage leaves, plus 2 for garnish
- 1 thyme sprig, for garnish
Directions
- Muddle the first two ingredients in a shaker.
- Add the next five ingredients and fill shaker with ice.
- Shake vigorously and strain into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice.
- Garnish with the sage leaves and the thyme sprig.
*Demerara Syrup: Simmer ½ cup water and ½ cup demerara sugar in a saucepan over medium heat, stirring until sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat, cool and refrigerate in an airtight container.