Celebrate the first day of fall with these autumnal cocktails, courtesy of Fine Wine & Good Spirits

To celebrate, FOX43 invited Nate Snelbaker, wine specialist, back to share some autumnal cocktails perfect for celebrating the season.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's officially fall, y'all! 

To celebrate, FOX43 invited Nate Snelbaker, wine specialist, back to our morning show to share some autumnal cocktails perfect for celebrating the first day of the season.

Check out the videos above and below! 

Autumn Apple Spice 

 Ingredients  

  • 1 ½ ounces, Captain Morgan Sliced Apple Rum  
  • 4 ounces, apple cider  
  • ½ ounce, cinnamon syrup* 
  • ¼ ounce, fresh lemon juice 
  • Sugar, for garnish  
  • Apple slices, for garnish 
  • Star anise, for garnish  

Directions  

  1. Rim a stemless wine glass with sugar and fill it with ice; set aside.  
  2. Combine all of the ingredients, except for the garnishes, in a shaker filled with ice.  
  3. Shake and strain into a prepared glass.  
  4. Garnish with apple slices and star anise.  

*Cinnamon Syrup: combine 2 to 3 cinnamon sticks, ½ cup sugar, and ½ cup water in a medium saucepan. Bring it to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 15 minutes. Strain and let cool. 

Bourbon Bramble  

Ingredients 

Directions  

  1. Combine the first three ingredients into a mixing glass filled with ice. 
  2. Stir and strain into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice.  
  3. Float liqueur on top.  
  4. Garnish with raspberries and a mint sprig. 

Voodoo City Cider  

Ingredients  

Directions  

  1. Combine all of the ingredients into a mug, except for the garnish and stir.  
  2. Garnish with a cinnamon stick.  

