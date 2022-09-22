Celebrate the first day of fall with these autumnal cocktails, courtesy of Fine Wine & Good Spirits

It's the first day of fall. To celebrate, FOX43 invited Nate Snelbaker, wine specialist, back to share some autumnal cocktails perfect for celebrating the season.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's officially fall, y'all!

To celebrate, FOX43 invited Nate Snelbaker, wine specialist, back to our morning show to share some autumnal cocktails perfect for celebrating the first day of the season.

Autumn Apple Spice

Ingredients

1 ½ ounces, Captain Morgan Sliced Apple Rum

4 ounces, apple cider

½ ounce, cinnamon syrup*

¼ ounce, fresh lemon juice

Sugar, for garnish

Apple slices, for garnish

Star anise, for garnish

Directions

Rim a stemless wine glass with sugar and fill it with ice; set aside. Combine all of the ingredients, except for the garnishes, in a shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into a prepared glass. Garnish with apple slices and star anise.

*Cinnamon Syrup: combine 2 to 3 cinnamon sticks, ½ cup sugar, and ½ cup water in a medium saucepan. Bring it to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 15 minutes. Strain and let cool.

Bourbon Bramble

Ingredients

2 ounces, Redemption Straight Bourbon

½ ounce, simple syrup

¾ ounce, fresh lemon juice

1 ounce, Chambord Raspberry Liqueur

Raspberries, for garnish

Mint sprig, for garnish

Directions

Combine the first three ingredients into a mixing glass filled with ice. Stir and strain into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice. Float liqueur on top. Garnish with raspberries and a mint sprig.

Voodoo City Cider

Ingredients

2 ounces, Southern Comfort Whiskey

6 ounces, hot apple cider

Cinnamon stick, for garnish

Directions