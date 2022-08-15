Here are some National Relaxation Day cocktails, with Fine Wine & Good Spirits

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Aug. 15 is National Relaxation Day, a day that celebrates your right as a person to sit back and just do nothing sometimes.
And what better way to celebrate than with a nice, cold cocktail?
Nate Snelbaker, wine specialist, joined FOX43 on Monday to offer a few drink suggestions for the occasion.
Check out the recipes above and below.
99 Peach Punch
Ingredients
- 2 ounces, 99 Peaches Liqueur
- 2 ounces, sour mix
- 1 ounce, Stateside Vodka
- 1 ounce, triple sec
- Peach wedges, for garnish
- Mint sprig, for garnish
Directions
- Combine all of the ingredients, except for the garnishes, in a shaker filled with ice.
- Shake and strain into a tall glass filled with the fresh ice.
- Garnish with the peach wedges and the mint sprig.
Southern Mary
Ingredients
- 2 ounces, Southern Comfort Whiskey
- 4 ounces, bloody mary mix
- 2 dashes, Worcestershire sauce
- 2 dashes, Tabasco sauce
- Lime wheel, for garnish
- Celery stalk, for garnish
- Salt, for garnish
- Pepper, for garnish
Directions
- Rim a rocks glass with salt and pepper and fill with ice; set aside.
- Combine all of the ingredients, except for the garnishes, in a shaker filled with ice.
- Shake and strain into a prepared glass.
- Garnish with the lime wheel and the celery stalk.
Parrot Bay Tropical Paradise
Ingredients
- 1 ounce, Parrot Bay Coconut Rum
- 2 ounces, pineapple juice
- 1 ounce, Plantation Rum 5-Year-Old 80 Proof
- Pineapple wedge, for garnish
- Mint sprig, for garnish
Directions
- Combine the first two ingredients in a rocks glass filled with ice.
- Float the dark rum on top.
- Garnish with the pineapple wedge and the mint sprig.