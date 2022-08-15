Here are some National Relaxation Day cocktails, with Fine Wine & Good Spirits

Nate Snelbaker, wine specialist, joined FOX43 on Aug. 15 to offer a few drink suggestions for National Relaxation Day.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Aug. 15 is National Relaxation Day, a day that celebrates your right as a person to sit back and just do nothing sometimes.

And what better way to celebrate than with a nice, cold cocktail?

Nate Snelbaker, wine specialist, joined FOX43 on Monday to offer a few drink suggestions for the occasion.

99 Peach Punch

Ingredients

Directions

Combine all of the ingredients, except for the garnishes, in a shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into a tall glass filled with the fresh ice. Garnish with the peach wedges and the mint sprig.

Southern Mary

Ingredients

2 ounces, Southern Comfort Whiskey

4 ounces, bloody mary mix

2 dashes, Worcestershire sauce

2 dashes, Tabasco sauce

Lime wheel, for garnish

Celery stalk, for garnish

Salt, for garnish

Pepper, for garnish

Directions

Rim a rocks glass with salt and pepper and fill with ice; set aside. Combine all of the ingredients, except for the garnishes, in a shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into a prepared glass. Garnish with the lime wheel and the celery stalk.

Parrot Bay Tropical Paradise

Ingredients

1 ounce, Parrot Bay Coconut Rum

2 ounces, pineapple juice

1 ounce, Plantation Rum 5-Year-Old 80 Proof

Pineapple wedge, for garnish

Mint sprig, for garnish

Directions