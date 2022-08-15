x
Here are some National Relaxation Day cocktails, with Fine Wine & Good Spirits

Nate Snelbaker, wine specialist, joined FOX43 on Aug. 15 to offer a few drink suggestions for National Relaxation Day.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Aug. 15 is National Relaxation Day, a day that celebrates your right as a person to sit back and just do nothing sometimes. 

And what better way to celebrate than with a nice, cold cocktail? 

Nate Snelbaker, wine specialist, joined FOX43 on Monday to offer a few drink suggestions for the occasion. 

Check out the recipes above and below. 

99 Peach Punch

Ingredients

Directions

  1. Combine all of the ingredients, except for the garnishes, in a shaker filled with ice.
  2. Shake and strain into a tall glass filled with the fresh ice.
  3. Garnish with the peach wedges and the mint sprig. 

Southern Mary

Ingredients  

  • 2 ounces, Southern Comfort Whiskey
  • 4 ounces, bloody mary mix
  • 2 dashes, Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 dashes, Tabasco sauce
  • Lime wheel, for garnish
  • Celery stalk, for garnish
  • Salt, for garnish
  • Pepper, for garnish

Directions

  1. Rim a rocks glass with salt and pepper and fill with ice; set aside.
  2. Combine all of the ingredients, except for the garnishes, in a shaker filled with ice.
  3. Shake and strain into a prepared glass.
  4. Garnish with the lime wheel and the celery stalk.

Parrot Bay Tropical Paradise

Ingredients

Directions

  1. Combine the first two ingredients in a rocks glass filled with ice.
  2. Float the dark rum on top.
  3. Garnish with the pineapple wedge and the mint sprig.

