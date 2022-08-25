PA Pride Multi-Grain Saison beer will be released on Friday

A collaboration of more than 20 craft brewers statewide, the saison includes hops grown from a local farm in Carlisle.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Breweries in Pennsylvania announced the year's third release in the PA Pride beer series, a collaboration between several craft brewers across the commonwealth.

The PA Pride Multi-Grain Saison will be available Friday at 20 breweries across the state.

Celebrating Pennsylvania's rich agricultural history, the saison is made from locally grown grain and malt from Deer Creek Malthouse (West Chester) and hops from King of Prussia-based Zuckerman Honickman and GEMS Farms in Carlisle.

"These ingredients will showcase the robust flavors being produced by Pennsylvania’s deep agriculture industry," Breweries in Pennsylvania said in a press release.

The beer will be packaged and released in 16-ounce cans by over 20 breweries in Pennsylvania that have teamed up as a part of the collaboration. In addition to the packaged cans, several of the breweries carrying this beer will also have it available on draft.

As with all the previous releases, this beer's label features artwork encapsulating the Pennsylvania agriculture landscape, Breweries in Pennsylvania said.

Production for a majority of the Saison brew took place at Bald Birds Brewing in Audubon, Montogomery County.

Patrick Countryman, Head Brewer of Bald Birds, described the version of this beer as “a Belgian-style saison containing a complex, earthy blend of barley, rye, buckwheat, and sorghum, and with floral and grapefruit notes from PA-Grown Comet hops from GEMS Farms. In addition, customers can expect subtle notes of pepper and spice with a touch of sweetness.”

This version of PA Pride offers consumers a balanced flavor profile with a thick and chewy body that transitions to the crisp, dry finish of a classic Saison.

This Multi-Grain Saison is the third release in the PA Pride series in 2022. In addition to these releases, an Amber Lager is planned to release to the public towards the end of the year.