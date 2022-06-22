PA Pride Fruited Sour, a limited-edition collaboration between Pennsylvania brewers, hits the shelves Friday

Made with locally grown grain, malt and hops, the fruited sour has hints of peach and pear. It will be sold at 20 brewers statewide, including four in Central PA.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — PA Pride Fruited Sour, the latest collaborative effort from Breweries in PA, will hit the shelves on Friday, the brewery collective announced this week.

The sixth release from Breweries in PA, the new fruited sour brew will showcase the variety of flavors found throughout Pennsylvania agriculture, using locally grown ingredients with fruit additions to give the beer its full-bodied flavor, Breweries in PA said in a press release.

"Locally made grain and malt from Deer Creek Malthouse (West Chester) and Southern Aroma hops from King of Prussia-based Zuckerman Honickman are featured as some of the key ingredients that bring this beer to life," Breweries in PA said in its announcement. "Peach and Pear were used to highlight the robust fruit flavor."

Clocking in at a robust 5.7% alcohol by volume, PA Pride Fruited Sour will be packaged and released in 16-ounce cans by more than 20 breweries in Pennsylvania, including:

Artifice Ales and Mead, Manheim (Lancaster County)

Big Bottom Brewery (Dillsburg, York County)

Gearhouse Brewing Company (Chambersburg, Franklin County)

Shy Bear Brewing (Lewistown, Mifflin County)

In addition to the packaged cans, several of the breweries carrying this beer will also have it available on draft, Breweries in PA said.

As with all the previous releases, the label for this beer features artwork that encapsulates the Pennsylvania agriculture landscape.

In addition to some of the locally made ingredients being used to produce this beer, Pennsylvania’s own “Philly Sour Yeast” will be utilized as well, Breweries in PA said. Philly Sour Yeast is a special yeast that was isolated in West Philadelphia by a research team from University Of The Sciences led by Dr. Mathew J. Farber.

As the University describes, this yeast “yields beers with bright lactic acidity balanced by a slight sweetness and mouthfeel from glycerol produced during fermentation.”

"For PA Pride Fruited Sour, small additions of pale wheat malt and rolled oats were added for body and mouthfeel," Breweries in PA said. "On this canvas, the tartness and stone fruit notes created by the Philly Sour yeast blend with refreshingly juicy peach and pear puree.

"Southern Aroma hops add the subtlest hint of a floral earthiness to the beer’s aroma. The flavors of PA Pride Fruited Sour hearken to classics of summer like sour-sweet peach ring gummies and the elegant sparkling Bellini and will deliver maximum summer refreshment in a can."

This fruited sour beer is already the second PA Pride beer to release this year, the brewery collective said. In addition to these releases, a Multi-Grain Saison and Amber Lager are planned to release to the public throughout the remainder of the year.