Who is Pennsylvania's top homebrewer? October competition promises to find the best of the best

The championship event, set for Oct. 16 in Williamsport, will feature 15 of the state's top homebrewers in a competition to determine the state's top beermaker.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — After a three-month search, Pennsylvania's best homebrewer will soon be discovered, Breweries in Pa. said this week.

The craft beer organization has been conducting a variety of homebrewing competitions this summer to determine the state's top home beermaker.

The inaugural “Pennsylvania Homebrew Invitational” kicked off in the Philadelphia suburbs in early June. It also made stops in the Poconos, Central Pa., Pittsburgh, and Erie, hosting homebrewing competitions in each area.

The top three winners from each of the five competitions were selected to participate in the upcoming championship event on Oct. 16.

The championship event will highlight 15 of the best homebrewers throughout Pennsylvania for a winner-takes-all style competition, Breweries in Pa. said in a statement.

The event, which will be held at Rusty Rail Brewing in Williamsport, will feature a beer festival where the top homebrewers will showcase their hand-crafted beer to guests. In addition, each homebrewer will submit one beer to a panel of Beer Judge Certification Program judges to determine who makes the best home-made beer in Pennsylvania.

The overall winner of the championship competition will not only be named the best homebrewer in Pennsylvania, but will also walk away with a custom-made championship belt, a $2,000 cash prize, and the opportunity to pour their beer on the professional level at the “Pittsburgh Invades Philadelphia” beer festival; a Philadelphia-based event put on in the fall by the Breweries In Pa. organization featuring some of the best Pittsburgh area craft breweries.

Tickets are now on sale for guests to enjoy the beer brewed by each homebrewer.