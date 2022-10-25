Lancaster County Restaurant Week to run through Oct. 29

This is the second year Discover Lancaster has teamed up with the Lancaster Farmland Trust to raise awareness about preserving farms and supporting local restaurants

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — It's Restaurant Week in Lancaster County!

The event will run now through Oct. 29. What began last year as a way to recognize, celebrate and uplift the restaurant industry as it rebuilt following the COVID-19 pandemic, has turned into a fun-filled celebration of food and local farms.

Officials say there are more unique aspects of the farm-to-table process that they want to highlight.

"It's really to raise awareness of how important the farmland is to Lancaster County. Not only from an economic standpoint but to restaurants that source their food locally. Then the residents and visitors [can] enjoy that bounty," said Joel Cliff with Discover Lancaster.

Nearly 20 restaurants are participating in Restaurant Week this year, a list of all those participating can be found here.