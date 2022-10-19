Seller lists adult Happy Meal toys for $300K on eBay

The limited edition Cactus Plant Flea Market Box sold out at many McDonald's locations within days of its debut.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Apparently, children aren't the only ones who just have to have the latest McDonald's Happy Meal toy.

The demand for the fast food chain's limited-edition "adult Happy Meals" was so high, supplies lasted only days after they went on sale Oct. 3. Some restaurants told customers they were waiting on more of the specially designed boxes for the meals, which were part of a collaboration with popular streetwear brand Cactus Plant Flea Market.

The meal, which even came with a toy for grownups — redesigned figurines of McDonald's characters, including Grimace, Hamburglar and Birdie, plus a new character named "Cactus Buddy."

Once supplies ran dry, opportunistic sellers took over, with the highly sought toys hitting the resale market.

While individual characters could be found on eBay for as low as $3.99, sets of all four — sealed in their original packages — are going for much higher.

But there is one auction that's really grabbing attention.

A seller in Larkspur, Colorado, south of Denver, is selling three figurines (sorry, Grimace fans!) on eBay with a "Buy It Now" price of $300,000.95.

On the plus side, the shipping is free.

While no one had bid on the six-figure set as of late Wednesday, there are people dropping big bucks to get their hands on the toys.

According to CNBC, a listing featuring 150 sealed toys sold for $2,500 and other 150-count cases have sold for as much as $1,900 on eBay.

It's not yet clear if more adult Happy Meals — and the much sought-after toys — will be back at McDonald's any time soon.