Celebrate fall in Lancaster with beer garden and Happy Harvest festival

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Beer Gardens will return for a one-day event in Conestoga Pines Park on Saturday, Nov. 5.

It will be immediately followed by Happy Harvest, an evening dedicated to celebrating the fall season as a community.

Admission to both events is free.

The beer garden will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Participants can enjoy yard games and seating in the family- and pet-friendly park.

Beer is available through a partnership with local pub Tellus360. There will also be food trucks onsite.

All proceeds from the beer garden will benefit Lancaster Recreation Foundation and the Lancaster City Department of Public Works.

“Imagine visiting the park, enjoying our green spaces in the beer garden and in doing so, helping give a child a scholarship for ballet or helping plant a new tree,” Heather Dighe, executive director of Lancaster Recreation, said.

Starting at 4 p.m., Happy Harvest will also be in full swing. Like the beer garden, this event is family- and pet-friendly.

Attendees are invited to enjoy crafts, games, spooky stories, pumpkin chucking and s’more making. The event is BYOP—bring your own pumpkin—to launch.