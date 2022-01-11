Celebrating the World Series with a twist on cheesesteaks in Philadelphia

MilkBoy, a restaurant in Philadelphia, is putting their twist on a cheesesteak to celebrate the Phillies' World Series appearance.

PHILADELPHIA — A trip to Philadelphia wouldn't be complete without a cheesesteak, especially while the city's baseball team is competing in the World Series.

FOX43's Sean Streicher found a restaurant that is merging the two things that Philadelphians hold most near and dear to their hearts.

"We watch the games all the time," Yun Fuentes, executive chef of MilkBoy in Philadelphia, said. "We share them with the people that come and sit at the bar. But this is something else. This team really has done something amazing."

When the Phillies punched their ticket to the World Series, Fuentes knew just how to celebrate.

"That's when we said, 'we have to come up with something; we have to celebrate this moment. It's in our history.' So we said, 'it's cheesesteak time.'"

But not just any cheesesteak: a 24-inch mouthwatering masterpiece inspired by the fightin' Phils, named the Red October.

The Red October takes the classic and bumps it up a notch.

"This cheesesteak is not afraid of flavor," Fuentes said. "We're going to add some peppers—red all the way for that Red October—and then fried onions... Colorful jalapeños. That hot hot flavor."

Not to worry, cheesesteak fans: the Red October still has all the hallmarks of a Philly cheesesteak. Along with the ingredients that set it apart from its typical brethren, it also boasts cheese (both sharp cooper and provolone), onions and peppers and, of course, the classic steak.

The cheesesteak will only be served during Phillies games—unless it becomes a fan favorite like the Phillies themselves. Then, it might be added to the MilkBoy's menu for good.