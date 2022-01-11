Getting a preview of Game 3 of the World Series from Citizens Bank Park

PHILADELPHIA — After being rained out on Monday, the World Series is set to resume on Tuesday night with the first of three straight games set to be played at Citizens Bank Park.
The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros are tied at a game a piece, and one team will take a pivotal series lead tonight.
Game 4 will now be played Wednesday and Game 5 is set for the scheduled travel day on Thursday night. Game 5 will compete with the NFL game that has, of all teams, the Philadelphia Eagles in Houston against the Texans.
