York bar and bowling alley serving Phillies-inspired food for World Series

Alleyoops Sports Bar and Grill and Suburban Bowlerama is offering Phillies-inspired food and drinks.

YORK, Pa. — The first game of the World Series kicks off Friday night, and many local businesses are not only airing the game—they're offering Phillies-inspired food and drinks.

Alleyoops Sports Bar and Grill, inside Suburban Bowlerama in York, are offering an array of dishes and drinks created with the World Series in mind.

John McMaster, manager of Alleyoops, fashioned a plate of cheesesteak eggrolls with siracha ketchup, based off of the famous Geno's Philly cheesesteaks.

To balance things out, McMaster also put together a towering plate of nachos inspired by the Astros' home of Houston. Tortilla chips are piled high with chili, jalapeños, pico de gallo, guacamole sauce and more.

Also on the menu is an Alleyoop staple: shrimp with a siracha cream sauce and signature Old Bay sauce.

If you get thirsty after all that food, don't worry—the bar also has Ring the Bell on tap. This beer is made by a brewery in Philadelphia and sold in the Phillies' stadium.