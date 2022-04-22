Celebrate Earth Day with these natural wines, recommended by Fine Wine & Good Spirits

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's Earth Day!
What better way to celebrate than with some natural wine?
Natural wine is wine that is cultivated without the use of pesticides or herbicides and with few or no additives, according to Paul Robertson, from Fine Wine & Good Spirits. It's also usually made using simple methods, or more traditional ones.
Robertson joined FOX43 on April 22 to recommend a few natural wines to celebrate Earth Day. His selections are listed below:
- Bonterra Organic Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc (on sale in April for $9.99)
- Natura Organic Pinot Noir (on sale in April for $10.99)
- Lobetia Organic Garnacha Rose ($9.99)
- Wonderful Wine Company Organic Cabernet Sauvignon ($19.99)
- Agusti Torello Mata Cava Brut ($19.99)
To hear all about Robertson's recommendations, check out the clip above.