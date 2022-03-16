Saint Patrick's Day drinks, with Fine Wine & Good Spirits

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — This Thursday is Saint Patrick's Day, and it's a given that drinks are one of the top priorities if you're throwing an Irish-themed party.
This is why Nate Snelbaker, wine specialist, gave FOX43 viewers a few ideas for which specialty cocktails to make this weekend while celebrating.
Check them out above and below:
Jameson 3-Point Punch
Ingredients
- 1 ½ ounces, Jameson Irish Whiskey
- 2 ounces, sparkling wine
- 1 ounces, orange juice
- ¾ ounces, grapefruit juice
- ¼ ounces, simple syrup
- 1 dash, bitters
- lime wedge, for garnish
Directions
- Combine all ingredients, except for garnish, in a highball glass filled with ice; stir.
- Garnish with lime wedge.
Classic Irish Coffee
Ingredients
- 1 ounce, Bushmills Black Bush Irish Whiskey
- ¾ ounces, simple syrup
- 3 ½ ounces, coffee
- whipped cream, for garnish
Directions
- Combine all ingredients, except for garnish, in an Irish coffee cup; stir.
- Garnish with whipped cream.
Celtic Cream Soda
Ingredients
- 1 ½ ounces, Johnnie Walker Black Label Blended Scotch, 12-Year-Old
- 1 ½ ounces, strawberry syrup
- ¼ teaspoons, vanilla extract
- 2 ounces, soda water
- whipped cream
- freeze-dried strawberries
Directions
- Combine first three ingredients in a shaker filled with ice.
- Shake and strain into a cocktail glass.
- Top with soda.
- Garnish with whipped cream and freeze-dried strawberries.