Saint Patrick's Day drinks, with Fine Wine & Good Spirits

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — This Thursday is Saint Patrick's Day, and it's a given that drinks are one of the top priorities if you're throwing an Irish-themed party.

This is why Nate Snelbaker, wine specialist, gave FOX43 viewers a few ideas for which specialty cocktails to make this weekend while celebrating.

Jameson 3-Point Punch

Ingredients

1 ½ ounces, Jameson Irish Whiskey

2 ounces, sparkling wine

1 ounces, orange juice

¾ ounces, grapefruit juice

¼ ounces, simple syrup

1 dash, bitters

lime wedge, for garnish

Directions

Combine all ingredients, except for garnish, in a highball glass filled with ice; stir.

Garnish with lime wedge.

Classic Irish Coffee

Ingredients

1 ounce, Bushmills Black Bush Irish Whiskey

¾ ounces, simple syrup

3 ½ ounces, coffee

whipped cream, for garnish

Directions

Combine all ingredients, except for garnish, in an Irish coffee cup; stir.

Garnish with whipped cream.

Celtic Cream Soda

Ingredients

1 ½ ounces, Johnnie Walker Black Label Blended Scotch, 12-Year-Old

1 ½ ounces, strawberry syrup

¼ teaspoons, vanilla extract

2 ounces, soda water

whipped cream

freeze-dried strawberries

Directions