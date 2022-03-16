x
Saint Patrick's Day drinks, with Fine Wine & Good Spirits

Nate Snelbaker, wine specialist, gave FOX43 viewers a few ideas for which specialty cocktails to make this weekend while celebrating.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — This Thursday is Saint Patrick's Day, and it's a given that drinks are one of the top priorities if you're throwing an Irish-themed party.

Check them out above and below: 

Jameson 3-Point Punch

Ingredients

  • 1 ½ ounces, Jameson Irish Whiskey
  • 2 ounces, sparkling wine
  • 1 ounces, orange juice
  • ¾ ounces, grapefruit juice
  • ¼ ounces, simple syrup
  • 1 dash, bitters
  • lime wedge, for garnish

Directions

  • Combine all ingredients, except for garnish, in a highball glass filled with ice; stir.
  • Garnish with lime wedge.

Classic Irish Coffee

Ingredients

  • 1 ounce, Bushmills Black Bush Irish Whiskey
  • ¾ ounces, simple syrup
  • 3 ½ ounces, coffee
  • whipped cream, for garnish

Directions

  • Combine all ingredients, except for garnish, in an Irish coffee cup; stir.
  • Garnish with whipped cream.

Celtic Cream Soda

Ingredients

  • 1 ½ ounces, Johnnie Walker Black Label Blended Scotch, 12-Year-Old
  • 1 ½ ounces, strawberry syrup
  • ¼ teaspoons, vanilla extract
  • 2 ounces, soda water
  • whipped cream
  • freeze-dried strawberries

Directions

  • Combine first three ingredients in a shaker filled with ice.
  • Shake and strain into a cocktail glass.
  • Top with soda.
  • Garnish with whipped cream and freeze-dried strawberries.

