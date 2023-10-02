Applebee's re-introduces the fan-favorite Dollarita for a limited time

If you are looking for drinks while on a budget this month, look no further! The beloved margarita deal will be returning to Applebee's locations for a limited time.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Margarita lovers and penny pinchers alike have something big to celebrate this October!

Applebee's announced that the beloved Dollarita deal will be making its return to locations across the country for a limited time only!

The $1 Margaritas are made with tequila, triple sec and lime, and will be made available every day, all day.

In addition to the Dollarita, Applebee's also resurrected the $5 Spooky Sips to provide an ever larger offering during the ghostly festivities.