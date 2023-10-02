Applebee's re-introduces the fan-favorite Dollarita for a limited time

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Margarita lovers and penny pinchers alike have something big to celebrate this October!
Applebee's announced that the beloved Dollarita deal will be making its return to locations across the country for a limited time only!
The $1 Margaritas are made with tequila, triple sec and lime, and will be made available every day, all day.
In addition to the Dollarita, Applebee's also resurrected the $5 Spooky Sips to provide an ever larger offering during the ghostly festivities.
The Tipsy Zombie, made with Bacardi Superior, passion fruit, pineapple, cherry, lime, melon liqueur and topped with a gummi brain, and Dracula's Juice, a lemon creation of Jose Cuervo Tequila and Barcadi Superior, will both be seasonal additions sure to please even the most ghoulish of patrons.