Just in time for fall, Tröegs announces return of Master of Pumpkins ale

Made with more than 3,000 lbs. of locally grown Pennsylvania longneck pumpkins, the brew is spiced with cinnamon, clove, ginger, and nutmeg, the Hershey brewer says.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Tröegs Independent Brewery is welcoming back the fall season with the return of Master of Pumpkins.

Each year, the Hershey-based brewery begins the process by sourcing over 3,000 pounds of locally grown Pennsylvania longneck pumpkins to be used in the beer, according to brewmaster and co-founder John Trogner.

Longneck pumpkins are a hearty heirloom variety that taste similar to butternut squash and can weigh up to 20 pounds each, Trogner said.

“To us, a pumpkin beer should have pumpkin,” Trogner said. “We’re a Pennsylvania brewery, and pumpkins grow really well here, so using Pennsylvania pumpkins just makes sense. Our fans definitely appreciate the connection to local agriculture.”

After the harvest, the pumpkins arrive at the brewery in late August or early September, where they are cleaned, cut, roasted, and puréed by staff members before they are added directly to the mash tun at the start of the brewing process, the brewery said.

Weighing in at 7.5% ABV, the once-a-year beer is subtly spiced with cinnamon, clove, ginger, and nutmeg -- all over a backbone of caramel malt, Tröegs said. A Belgian yeast amplifies the dried spice notes.

Master of Pumpkins is available on draft and in 16-oz. cans everywhere Tröegs beer is sold, starting today.