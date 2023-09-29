York County History Center to host 49th annual Oyster Festival

There will be plenty of oysters, whether you like them raw, fried or part of oyster stew!

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — One of York's most popular community events is set to return!

The York County History Center will present the 49th annual Oyster Festival on Sunday, Oct. 15 at the Agricultural and Industrial Museum.

This year's event will feature members of the York Town Craft Guild offering products and demonstrations, live music from Crossing Abbey Road and, of course, plenty of delicious food. There will be plenty of oysters, whether you like them raw, fried or part of oyster stew! The staple food will be provided by Henry's Seafood.

There will be other food options, both seafood and non-seafood, including pulled pork and mac and cheese from GingerBabies Catering, bacon on a stick from Gnawjaw food truck, hot dogs and sausages, apple fritters and tables full of desserts made by volunteers from the Friends of the York County History Center.

Adult beverages including Big Oyster Stout, Hammerhead, Yuengling Octoberfest, Michelob Ultra, along with canned seltzers and draft hard cider, will also be available for purchase.

The 49th Annual Oyster Festival runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 15. Admission is free; food and drinks are priced a la carte.