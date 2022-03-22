Adult children of divorce, with the chicks from Chick2Chick

Flora Posteraro and Carrie Perry joined FOX43 on March 21 to discuss their latest podcast.

YORK, Pa. — The chicks from Chick2Chick are tackling another tough subject this week in their latest podcast titled, "Adult Children of Divorce."

Flora Posteraro and Carrie Perry talk about several issues, including how many still struggle with their parent's divorce even in adulthood.

Posteraro and Perry also recommend a good book to help those who are still having difficulty coming to terms with divorce in their family.

You can check that out in the video above.

The video podcast can be viewed on Chick2Chick.com and YouTube. It's also available on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, IGTV as @Chick2ChickUSA, and LinkedIn. The audio podcast can be listened to on Stitcher, Spotify, Podbean, GooglePlay, iTunes, and TuneIn.