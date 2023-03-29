Reducing stress, explaining money issues to kids | Family First

There are a few things parents can do to make sure kids don’t have to worry about the burdens of inflation.

CAMP HILL, Pa. — For parents, dealing with the uptick in prices of everyday necessities can be stressful, and if you’re not careful, that stress can be passed along to your children.

“Kids have the propensity to become anxious or stressed about pretty much anything,” said Joelle Jones, a licensed clinical social worker with UPMC CCP Heritage Pediatrics

Jones says there are a few things parents can do to make sure their kids don’t have to worry about the burdens of inflation, like being aware of what they’re saying either in front of or to their child, especially when it’s a subject matter they may misinterpret or become stressed about.

“If we’re talking about money or we’re giving them information about money and we’re talking about it with ease, with confidence and with a positive attitude,” explained Jones, “it can make a really big difference.”

When it comes to explaining a decision like eating at home as opposed to going out, Jones recommended breaking it down into wants and needs. She added it could also be helpful to explain to a child that this is a temporary situation.

“It can kind of be something like, right now we’re in position to be a little more careful with our money," said Jones. "Next month, or in a few more months from now, we might be able to do the things that you would want to do that are more expensive.”

In the end, it’s not about how much money you spend on the activity but about the time you spend with your child.