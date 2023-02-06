Duck Donuts celebrates National Doughnut Day

Today is National Doughnut Day! Aside from the filled, plain and glazed variations of doughnuts that can be consumed, there’s also a unique history to the day.

Aside from the filled, plain and glazed variations of doughnuts that can be consumed, there’s also a unique history to the day.

The day always takes place on the first Friday of June, and it was created by The Salvation Army in Chicago back in 1938.

“It’s a way to honor what they called the 'doughnut lassies,' the women of The Salvation Army that used to provide doughnuts to the soldiers during World War I,” said Kristin Kellum-Shearer, communications director at Duck Donuts.

Duck Donuts is offering a number of specials throughout the weekend.

Today, customers can get one free cinnamon doughnut per guest with no purchase required. This weekend, on Saturday and Sunday, online orders receive an additional $3 off using the code PARTY23.

“We’ll be donating 500 doughnuts to The Salvation Army in the capital region; we work with them throughout the year,” said Shearer. "We absolutely love the partnership, and we wouldn’t be here today without them."

Duck Donuts also partnered with the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Guests can round up their change, donate at the register or purchase the special “Wish Donut,” of which Duck Donuts donates 50 cents back to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. All funds will help grant the wishes of children with life-critical illnesses.