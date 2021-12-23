Pennsylvania Farm Show vendor drops out due to health concerns

PennAg Industries Association recently announced they will no longer be hosting a food booth in Jan. at the Pennsylvania Farm Show due to spike in COVID-19 cases.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — PennAg Industries Association announced on their website that they will be dropping out of the Pennsylvania Farm Show in Jan. 2022 due to arising health concerns.

PennAg stated that the anticipated spike in COVID cases, shortages of staff and space at medical facilities, and the close quarters of the Farm Show have led them to make the hard decision to no longer host their food booth in next year's show.

"This decision has not been made without careful thought and consideration, and it has weighed heavily on the minds of the PennAg Board of Directors and staff for weeks, as to how we could host the booth productively and efficiently, while mitigating health risks," said PennAg.

The association said while it saddens them to not have a presence at the show, they did not want to risk their members' well being and their ability to keep their businesses open and operational without compromising the health of others.