Attention, Farm Show fans: PA Dairymen's Association will unveil a new milkshake flavor next month

Black Raspberry, a new, limited-edition offering, will join the traditional Chocolate and Vanilla flavors at the 2022 Farm Show, which runs from Jan. 7-15.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — When the in-person crowds return to the Pennsylvania Farm Show next month, they'll have a new reason to head straight to the Food Court.

The Pennsylvania Dairymen's Association announced Wednesday morning that there will be a new milkshake flavor available at the upcoming event.

Black Raspberry milkshakes will join the lineup as a limited edition entry, joining the iconic Chocolate and Vanilla flavors already available, according to the Dairymen's Association.

The limited-edition flavor is being added "to welcome back milkshake fans to the 2022 Pennsylvania Farm Show and to celebrate being back together again," the Dairymen's Association said on its Facebook page.

🎉 And the exciting news is out! Drum roll please… To welcome back milkshake fans to the 2022 Pennsylvania Farm Show... Posted by PA Dairymen's Association on Wednesday, December 8, 2021

It's the first time since 2016 that the Dairymen's Association has offered a different flavor than the traditional Chocolate and Vanilla. (Yes, you can also get a mix of those flavors, too.)

Five years ago, the Dairymen's Association added a limited-edition Strawberries and Cream offering to the milkshake menu to honor the Farm Show's 100th anniversary.

The Dairymen's Association has been serving up shakes at the Farm Show since 1964.