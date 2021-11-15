Pennsylvania Farm Bureau annual event shows off augmented reality tech in agriculture

Officials showed some of the functionality of the technology, including how it could be used to help tend to animals, fix equipment and market products.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Hundreds of farmers from across the state gathered in Hershey on Monday to kick off the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau's 71st annual meeting.

Part of the three-day event at the Hershey Lodge showed off new technologies emerging in agriculture, like the use of augmented reality technology on the farm.

Officials showed some of the functionality of the technology, and how it could be used to help tend to animals, fix equipment and market products.

“This augmented reality is going to benefit Pennsylvania by helping Pennsylvania farmers become more efficient and helping consumers connect with the farmers," said Daniel Dotterer, Founder of Augmented Productions. "It’s about collecting huge amounts of data and allowing the farmers to make data-driven decisions.”

The event continues through Wednesday, November 17 and features other seminars along with activities for children.