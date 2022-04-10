Disaster preparation for your pets, with Dr. Bill Lewis

Dr. Bill Lewis joined FOX43 Morning News to discuss how to protect your pets from severe weather.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's severe weather time.

In terms of steps families can take to prepare their pets for disaster, Dr. Lewis recommends making sure your pet has proper identification, like a collar, with its name, your address and phone number.

He also recommends microchipping, which, if you're interested in learning more about that process, you can check out a previous interview with Dr. Lewis here.

Pennsylvania also has over 52,000 farms, so Dr. Lewis spoke a bit about protecting those critters as well.

He recommends that farmers make sure they have proper shelter for these animals, as well as food and water available to them. There are also identification tags for farm animals as well, he says.

"It's about keeping them in a safe, secure place," he said.

If your pet does get hurt, Dr. Lewis recommends being careful, because sometimes when animals are hurt, they can be defensive. He also recommends cleaning and disinfecting open wounds. For broken bones, you can take a magazine or newspaper to make a makeshift splint, he says.

Dr. Lewis also mentioned that there are animals first aid kits available for purchase.