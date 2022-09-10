'Lanterns of Light' returns for its fourth year

Participants decorated and personalized floating lanterns in honor of family members, dear friends, and beloved pets.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Pappus House hosted its fourth Lanterns of Light event at Cousler Park Pond Sunday afternoon in Manchester Township.

The event was a way for Pappus House families and other community members to remember their loved ones who’ve passed away.

“It’s just a special evening for us to remember loved ones," said Executive Director of Pappus House Amy Jansky. "Just a lot of community members in general and it’s just a really nice, quiet, low-key, special time to remember our loved ones."

“Most of the lanterns are personalized with either special photos or symbols or sayings that remind us of our loved ones," continued Jansky.

Nearly 300 lanterns decorated the pond.

Pappus House has welcomed and served more than 160 individuals and hundreds of their family members