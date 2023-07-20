Step right up! Here are the Top Ten Midway Attractions at the York State Fair

Strates Shows of Orlando, Fla. is celebrating its 43rd year of providing midway rides after renewing its partnership with the Fair in 2021. Here are its top 10 rides

The York State Fair opens its gates on Friday for nine days of food, fun and music.

One of the fair's most-popular areas is The Midway, where thrill-seekers can ride more than 70 different attractions provided by Strates Shows of Orlando, Florida, for the 43rd year in a partnership that originally dates back to 1937.

Strates Shows and the York State Fair renewed their partnership in 2021.

On Thursday, Strates Shows released its list of the Top Ten Most-Popular Rides at the York State Fair, based on data collected from last year's wristbands and Fun Card ticket scans.

Here's the list:

No. 10: The Wacky Worm

A perfect “first coaster” for young riders, this colorful caterpillar will have all ages laughing with delight as it weaves its way along gentle slopes and a winding track, Strates Shows said. Riders must be at least 36 inches tall to ride and 42 inches tall to ride without an adult.

No. 9: The Claw

Experience the ultimate sensation of speed, rotation and swing on ONE ride! As its large arm lifts into the air, those daring enough to ride from one of its suspended seats will get a 360-degree view of the surroundings...but only if they can keep their eyes open! Riders must be at least 48 inches tall to ride, with a maximum height of 77 inches. The weight limit is 220 pounds.

No. 8: The Dream Wheel

Enjoy a panoramic view of the midway from 72 feet above the ground while riding in a family-sized gondola. At night, the Dream Wheel’s translucent tubs absorb the multiple colors of the super spectacular LED lighting. Height requirements: 40 inches minimum, riders 40-56 inches tall must be accompanied by a responsible patron.

No. 7: The Wave Swinger

This ornately decorated giant swing set takes riders flying above the carnival crowds below. Riders are seated in one of the ride’s many suspended basket seats. As the Wave Swinger starts up, the whole structure rises and begins to rotate clockwise. When it reaches its maximum height, the ride tilts to provide an added thrill! Height/Weight requirements: 42 inches minimum height; 230-pound maximum weight limit.

No. 6: Musik Express

Music, lights and sounds – Get ready for spinning action as the up-and-down motion of the ride keeps you rocking and rolling! Height/age requirements: Riders must be at least 52 inches tall and 8 years old to ride. Maximum height allowed: 78 inches.

No. 5: Sky Flyer

High-altitude fun! This 98-foot-high vertical swing can be seen “dancing in the sky” above the Strates Shows carnival. As 24 riders slowly rise to the top, the tower begins to rotate and centrifugal force kicks in. The Sky Flyer offers adventure thrills as well as a panoramic view of the midway. Fairgoers on the ground will be sure to have their cameras out to capture the Sky Flyer's dazzling array of LED lighting. Height requirements: 48 inches minimum, 79 inches maximum.

No. 4: Scooter/Bumper Cars

Driver’s license is NOT required! There is no way better to get your traffic jam frustrations out than a ride on this carnival classic. These bumper cars let riders travel over the floor bumping, dodging and crashing into other cars along the way. Riders must be 42 inches tall to ride and 48 inches tall to drive.

No. 3: Venetian Double Carousel

For over three decades, Strates Shows' signature merry-go-round has been a memory-maker for fairgoers of all ages. This unique two-story, hand-painted carousel is a timeless favorite on the midway and has become one of the “first” midway rides ever enjoyed by thousands of children and their parents. Riders must be at least 42 icnhes to ride, unless accompanied by an adult.

No. 2: Pirate Ship

Ahoy, Mates! Welcome aboard the biggest ship on the midway. But look out, as there are rough seas ahead. This is not a kiddy cruise, but a thrilling experience for mature family members. The ride’s up and down, swinging pendulum movement will provide plenty of zero gravity thrills at the 3 o’clock and 9 o’clock positions. Riders must be at least 39 inches tall to ride with an adult on an inside seat, and 48 inches tall to ride unaccompanied.

And, finally...

No. 1: The Giant Wheel