Hip-hop star Nelly to perform at 2023 York State Fair

The "Hot in Herre" rapper will be joined by special guest Chase McDaniel on Friday, July 22, 2023. Tickets go on sale Dec. 16.

YORK, Pa. — The York State Fair on Friday announced the first addition to its 2023 entertainment lineup -- and it's a hot one.

Hip-hop star Nelly will take the Bobcat of York Grandstand Stage on Friday, July 22, joined by special guest Chase McDaniel.

Best known for his early 2000's smash hits "Hot in Herre," "Air Force Ones," "El," "Grilz," "Ride Wit Me," and "Dilemma," Nelly won three Grammy awards as a musician before branching out into acting and business.

He starred alongside Adam Sandler in the 2005 remake of "The Longest Yard" and later founded two clothing lines.

Nelly was featured on his own reality show, and in 2020 was a guest on "Dancing With the Stars."

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 16th at 10am. They range from $25 to $40 and can be purchased by phone at 717.848.2596 or at https://www.yorkstatefair.com/events/2022/nelly.

All concert tickets include admission to the fair.