Loretta Claiborne honored as Grand Marshall for York State Fair

YORK, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from July 10.
A York County sports star will serve as the Grand Marshall for this year's York State Fair.
The Fair announced in a Facebook post that Special Olympics gold medalist Loretta Claiborne will take up the mantle in 2023.
Claiborne recently returned from the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, where she earned gold in tennis singles and bronze in doubles. York County dedicated July 7 in her honor.
The athlete is also an advocate for people with disabilities. In March, she was was named in USA Today's Women of the Year list.
Congratulations, Loretta!