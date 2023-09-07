Loretta Claiborne honored as Grand Marshall for York State Fair

The York State Fair announced in a Facebook post that Special Olympics star Loretta Claiborne will serve as this year's Grand Marshall.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

YORK, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from July 10.

A York County sports star will serve as the Grand Marshall for this year's York State Fair.

The Fair announced in a Facebook post that Special Olympics gold medalist Loretta Claiborne will take up the mantle in 2023.

The athlete is also an advocate for people with disabilities. In March, she was was named in USA Today's Women of the Year list.