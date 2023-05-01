Rick Springfield, Lee Brice, Third Eye Blind headline Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course's Outdoor Concert Series

The three acts will perform at the Casino's Heroes Stage on August 11, August 19, and September 16, respectively.

GRANTVILLE, Pa. — Rick Springfield, Lee Brice, and Third Eye Blind will highlight the Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course's Outdoor Concert Series this summer, the casino announced Monday.

Springfield will perform on August 11 as part of his I Want My 80’s Tour with The Hooters, Paul Young, and Tommy Tutone. Springfield has a powerful connection to his legions of devoted fans, who pack his annual fan getaway events, as well as the nearly 100 shows a year he performs both with his band and solo in an intimate “storyteller” setting.

Over the past four decades, Springfield has worn many hats as an entertainer and performer. The creator of some of the finest power-pop of the ’80s, a Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and musician who has sold 25 million albums and scored 17 U.S. Top 40 hits, including “Jessie’s Girl,” “Don’t Talk to Strangers,” “An Affair of the Heart,” “I've Done Everything for You,” “Love Somebody,” and “Human Touch.”

Brice, a country music sensation, will take the stage August 19 with special guest Tyler Farr.

Brice recently reached No. 1 at Country Radio with “Memory I Don’t Mess With,” which consecutively follows three prior top hits: ASCAP’s 2021 Country Song of the Year “One of Them Girls,” “I Hope You’re Happy Now” with Carly Pearce, and “Rumor,” which was nominated in the category Single of The Year at the 55th Annual ACM Awards.

One of the most-played country artists of all time on Pandora, Brice was the second country artist behind Keith Urban to receive the Pandora Billionaire plaque.

Another major hitmaker, Third Eye Blind, will take the stage on September 16, appealing to fans across generations.

In 1997 the band won a Billboard Music Award for Best Modern Rock Track. They’ve been nominated for two American Music Awards and received multiple nominations and awards for the California Music Awards.

The band is known for such hit songs as “How’s It Going To Be,” “Jumper,” and “Semi-Charmed Life,” all of which were high on the charts in the late 1990s. The group has sold about 12 million records worldwide.

Located within quick walking distance of the casino floor, the Hollywood Outdoor Concert Series Presented by iHeart Radio delivers the best in entertainment in an outdoor party atmosphere with food, drinks, games and more.

The venue boasts unique viewing experience that is as state-of-the-art as it is intimate. Attendees enjoy a premier entertainment experience while also giving back.

Hollywood Casino is committed to supporting the local community with $2 of every ticket sale being donated to veteran charities.

Tickets for all three events open for public sale on Friday, May 5 at 10am on Ticketmaster.