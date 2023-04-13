Here's the lineup for the 2023 Long's Park Summer Music Series

The popular series of free Sunday night concerts returns to the Lancaster venue for a 61st season. Here's who will be performing.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Long's Park Summer Music Series will kick off its 61st season of free concerts on June 13 with the first of 13 performances at the Lancaster County venue.

The lineup was announced last week by LNP | Lancasteronline.

The weekly series of concerts are held every Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

Here's the lineup:

June 4: Jay Ungar & Molly Mason's Swingology

The six-piece instrumental swing band is making its first visit to Long's Park and is expected to pack the dance floor in front of the amphitheater stage.

June 11: Las Cafeteras

An Afro-Mexican mix of hip-hop and folk, Las Cafeteras is also making its Long's Park debut. Expect an energetic, upbeat performance.

June 18: Kandace Springs Trio

Another Long's Park debut features singer-songwriter Kandace Springs, who draws inspiration from classic songbirds like Nina Simone, Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday and Lauryn Hill.

June 25: Popa Chubby's Jimi Hendrix Tribute

A 30-year veteran, Popa Chubby will bring a little blues to his covers of the legendary guitarist and 60s icon.

July 2: U.S. Army Band, "Pershing's Own"

The Long's Park Patriotic Concert and fireworks display is headlined by the popular orchestra, which has been performing patriotic songs since its formation in 1922.

July 9: Runa

A Celtic folk band, Runa blends traditional Irish tunes with more-modern bluegrass and jazz. The band is making its first appearance at Long's Park in a decade.

July 16: Steep Canyon Rangers

The Grammy-winning bluegrass act is compared to the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, the Zac Brown Band, and...The Band. Music fans may remember them from their performances at the Lancaster Roots & Blues festival.

July 23: Sonny Landreth and Cindy Cashdollar

The two guitarists will perform in a "rare duo appearance." Landreth, who has been praised by the likes of Eric Clapton for his guitar expertise, is returning to the Long's Park Stage for the first time since 2008. Cashdollar is a five-time Grammy Award winner.

July 30: David Wax Museum

The Virginia-based folk band draws influence from Americana and regional Mexican music. The band is performing at Long's Park for the first time.

August 6: Jupiter & Okwess

While traditional Congolese music is the band's biggest influence, they also draw from roots and dance music. They are making their first visit to Long's Park.

August 13: Con Brio

The soul/rock stars are known for high-energy performances at music festivals like Lollapalooza and Bonaroo. They're back at Long's Park for the second year in a row.

August 20: Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore with the Guilty Ones

The former members of The Blasters and the Flatlanders team up with a new group. Expect a night of outlaw country and roots music.

August 27: Lost Bayou Ramblers