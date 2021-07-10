Yorktoberfest, with the York County Ale Trail

Glenn J. Smith, founder of the York County Ale Trail, joined FOX43 on Oct. 7 to discuss the latest offerings.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — It's October, which means it's time for beer.

Crocodile Marketing, the Hopewell Fish and Game Association, and the York County Ale Trail are hosting "Yorktoberfest," a beer and wine festival happening on Oct. 9.

The event will be held at York Memorial Park, and runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. VIPs can get in at noon, according to Smith.

Yorktoberfest will feature over 20 local York County brewers, over 120 grape fermentations, food trucks, vendors, and live music.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets, tents, and lawn chairs.