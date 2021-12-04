Try local brews in person and online with the York County Ale Trail | Something's Brewing

Glenn Smith, founder of the York County Ale Trail, spoke with FOX43's Bryanna Gallagher about the return of their in-person walking and bus tours.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Ale Trail, "The Ultimate Craft Beer Experience," has returned.

Founder Glenn Smith spoke with FOX43's Bryanna Gallagher about the return of their in-person walking and bus tours.

The York County Ale Trail is a guided tour group that helps the public learn about "up-and-coming breweries throughout York County," according to their website." Due to the spread of COVID-19, the in-person walking and bus tours were shut down for a bit, but they are back.

"York County has a rich history of brewing local craft beer dating back to the founding of our country," according to their website. "With today’s booming craft beer industry, York County is once again at the forefront, featuring 21 breweries situated throughout its rolling hills, farmland, and picture-postcard main streets."

Tickets can be purchased here.

Smith also spoke a bit about the York County Ale Trail's new "Ultimate Virtual Craft Beer Experience," for those who are interested in participating remotely.

Those who choose to participate in this option will go on an hour-long, guided craft beer tasting with one of the beer guides. These brews will be mailed in advance in a box, featuring four "local craft beers curated by the brewers and the York County Ale Trail to create an exciting and diverse craft beer experience," along with a tasting glass and suggested food pairings.

Those who are interested in the online option, can also visit their website to learn more.