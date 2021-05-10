'Hops for Heroes' program salutes military members, first responders, and more | Something's Brewing

The York County Ale Trail's new program donates money to nonprofits that benefit those who serve their communities.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — This week is Armed Forces Week, and in order to celebrate, the York County Ale Trail has created a new program, dedicated to donating money to nonprofit organizations that benefit "military heroes, veterans, and first responders."

The York County Ale Trail provides informative tours of the York County craft beer scene. A walking tour is available currently, as well as a virtual tour. In honor of Armed Forces Week, and Armed Forces Day on May 15, $1 from every ticket sale will be donated to these nonprofits.

The York County Ale Trail invites everyone who is able to help salute local breweries by heading over and enjoying a pint, grabbing a 4-pack, crowler, or growler to go.