Wyndridge Farm hosts outdoor art museum

Local artists gathered at Wyndridge Farm on Aug. 14 to showcase and sell their work, enjoy music, and run workshops.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLASTOWN, Pa. — Wyndridge Farm is starting a new tradition—an art festival held on their rolling hills.

The venue is no stranger to event planning, regularly hosting concerts, celebrations, and weddings, but this year marks their first annual Art Festival & Maker's Market. The event took place from 12 to 6 p.m. on Aug. 14.

Local and regional artists created an outdoor museum on the rolling hills of the 100-year-old farm. The community was invited to come shop and enjoy food and entertainment.

Several professional artists and teachers also held workshops on the grassy slopes of Wyndridge Farm to help children hone their artistic abilities.

“So Horizon, which is a nonprofit out of Lancaster, they’re actually doing an art walk out by our inn that kids and adults can do sidewalk chalk, paint, and kind of do art all around the world," Venue Director Shayla Button said. "There’s a few others as well. It’s just kind of a cool family fun event.”

This year's festival boasted 70 vendors selling everything from paintings and drawings, photographs, wooden sculptures, handmade jewelry, and resin work to tie-dye and more.

The event was free to attend. Nearly 700 people registered online prior to Sunday, and event organizers said they expect that the number of guests exceeded 1,000.