Plants + Pints event coming to Strawberry Square in Harrisburg

The event will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. It aims to connect the community and promote a healthy living and eating.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A unique event is returning to Strawberry Square in Harrisburg.

Plants + Pints, presented by UPMC Pinnacle Health, will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. In years past, the event has been named Harrisburg VeggieFest, but the goals remain the same.

The event aims to connect the community and promote a healthful and eco-conscious lifestyle by highlighting local vegetarian and vegan vendors, food producers, farms, restaurants, craft beverages, and other plant-based products.

“We’re excited to bring Plants + Pints to Strawberry Square,” said Brad Jones, President and CEO of Harristown Enterprises. “We’ve seen how interest in a healthy or plant-based lifestyle has grown, and the Harrisburg area has so much to offer."

Proceeds from the event will go to Downtown Daily Bread and Harrisburg River Rescue and Emergency Services.

“Harrisburg River Rescue is excited about the opportunity to reengage the local community. We are even more appreciative of the continued support from the community as we continue to navigate the financial strain of aging equipment, ongoing building renovations, and continual training needs,” said Harrisburg River Rescue & Emergency Services Chief, Tony Reigle.

Tickers cost $20 for adult general admission and $10 for those under 21, kids 12 and under are free.

"This festival allows vegans, vegetarians, and the veg-curious, to shop, sip, and sample from local vendors in a fun, inviting space while giving back to the community," said Jones.

Guests will be able to purchase food and drink from local restaurants, food vendors and breweries, and shop from vendors who promote locally made and plant-based products. A full list of vendors can be found here.