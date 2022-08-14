Harrisburg boy's Eagle Scout project raises awareness of food insecurity

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg boy scout organized a music festival to address food insecurity in Central Pennsylvania.
Ethan Erb of Troop 368 put the "Canned Jam" together to collect food and monetary donations and raise awareness of the food insecurity plight.
Erb organized the concert as his project to become an Eagle Scout.
He was inspired by his growing interest in music. Erb said that he wanted to create an event that was both fun and beneficial to the community.
“It just hit me last night that all of this was finally happening," Erb said. "Like last night I was like, 'oh my God. There’s stuff that needs to be done. There’s certain people that are less fortunate than everybody else facing food insecurity.' So, I just like everybody to be able to walk away from this knowing that that’s out there and knowing how they can help so that they can help in the future.”
The event featured music from Colin Alvarez Band, Tommy B, Velcro Mary, Mild Heat and Vent.
The festival was held on Saturday at Brightbill Park. It was free to the community, but attendees were asked to make a donation at admission.
Proceeds will go towards helping the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.