State Museum of Pennsylvania to host family-friendly Great Pumpkin Day event on Oct. 15

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The State Museum of Pennsylvania announced it will host Great Pumpkin Day, a family-friendly Halloween celebration featuring special programming and presentations throughout the museum.

The event will be held Saturday, Oct. 15, at the venue, located at 3rd and North streets in the city, the museum said.

Attendees are invited to come dressed as their favorite character, animal or museum icon. There will be games, activities and craft stations. Kids can travel across the state on the museum's Giant Pennsylvania Map, make a pumpkin craft or mix up some gooey slime.

They can also visit with The Pennsylvania State Library Maker Space, play bingo or settle in for a Storytime to learn about dinosaurs and make a bone impression as they read Bones, Bones, Dinosaur Bones by Byron Barton.

Curiosity Connection will have limited timed tickets available for 45 minutes of play per hour starting on the quarter hour from 10:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Limited tickets must be picked up at the main entrance and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Great Pumpkin Day activities are included with regular admission to the Museum. Museum members and military discounts will apply.

The Planetarium at The State Museum of Pennsylvania: The planetarium is offering three shows.

Too Many Pumpkins (Pre-K to Grade 1)

Saturday, Oct. 15 at 10:15 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon

What do you do with too many pumpkins? Rebecca Estelle has hated pumpkins ever since she was a girl, when pumpkins were often the only food her family had. When an enormous pumpkin falls off a truck and smashes in her yard, she shovels dirt over the pieces and forgets about them. But those slimy pumpkin smithereens sprout up in autumn, and Rebecca Estelle finds a sea of pumpkins in her garden.

Too Many Pumpkins is an adaption of author Linda White and illustrator Megan Lloyd’s story by The Planetarium at the State Museum of Pennsylvania.

Zula Patrol: Down to Earth (Pre-K to Grade 1)

Saturday, Oct. 15 at 1 p.m.

While on a routine fossil-hunting expedition, The Zula Patrol turns up evidence that the villainous Deliria Delight has been traveling back in time to Earth’s prehistoric past to illegally dump her company’s toxic trash. The Zula Patrollers must find and catch her before her actions cause catastrophic consequences. In the process, our heroes learn all about the formation and development of Earth, and the life forms who call it home.

Zula Patrol: Down to Earth is produced by Spitz Creative Media and Zula International.

Beyond the Sun (Grade 4 and up)

Saturday, Oct. 15 at 2 p.m.

Celeste is a little girl who wants to explore the Universe, find new Earths, and learn how to find exoplanets. While fighting off sleep in her room by reading a book on astronomy, she receives an unexpected visit from Moon. Together, they enjoy a journey through the Universe to discover what exoplanets are and how they can be detected. They observe rogue planets, oceanic worlds, and super-Earths. Moon tells her about exoplanet hunters, who observe the sky in search of planets like Earth.

Beyond the Sun is produced by Render Area.

Planetarium shows are $3 per person in addition to general admission.

Planetarium admission is free to members of the State Museum Affiliate and the Pennsylvania Heritage Foundation.