CVS Pharmacy partners with nonprofit to provide food-allergy safe treats this Halloween season

The pharmacy will simplify Halloween shopping for families with food-allergy concerns by offering nearly 50 affordable food-allergy safe items at 4,500 stores.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE) announced on Wednesday that it is partnering with CVS Pharmacy for the 2022 Halloween Season; the pharmacy will serve as the organization's exclusive retail partner.

Specially, CVS Pharmacy will be assisting the organization with its FARE Teal Pumpkin Project, a yearly effort to make trick-or-treating safer and more inclusive for the one in 13 children in the United States living with food allergies, according to a press release.

The project is open to anyone, and all you have to do is place a teal pumpkin on your doorstep to signal that non-food items and allergy-safe Halloween treats are available at your household during trick-or-treating.

Where does CVS come into play you ask? Well, the pharmacy will simplify Halloween shopping for families with food-allergy concerns by offering nearly 50 affordable food-allergy safe items at 4,500 of their stores. Some of these items will be available on CVS' website as well, also according to the release.

Starting Oct. 1, if you are one of these families looking to participate in the Teal Pumpkin Project, you can find participating CVS locations on FARE's interactive neighborhood map. In store, there will be signage available to help shoppers identify these products, the release states.

CVS Pharmacy will also be emailing customers about their partnership with the Teal Pumpkin Project and their stores will feature in-store announcements, the release goes on.

“Many typical Halloween sweets aren’t safe for children with food allergies and contain top food allergens such as nuts, milk, egg, soy, wheat, and sesame,” Sung Poblete, CEO of FARE, said. “The number of children with food allergies has risen dramatically over the past 20 years, and our Teal Pumpkin Project will be amplified this year through CVS’ ability to help parents and caregivers identify safe treats and reach even more children by making it easier to find these options at select store locations.”

“As consumers shop at CVS Pharmacy this Halloween season, we believe it is our responsibility to offer them safe and smart choices for their families, friends, and neighbors seeking allergy-friendly options,” Brian Eason, vice president of merchandising for CVS Health said.

To access more information about the Teal Pumpkin Project including candy tips, suggested non-food treats, the interactive map, and ways to help spread the word, click here.